Ft. Carson Soldier Dies While Training

Warrior in Silhouette
Associated Press | 24 Aug 2017

FORT CARSON, Colo. — An Army post in Colorado says a soldier has died in a training accident, but no details have been released.

Officials at Fort Carson say the soldier died at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fort Carson spokeswoman Dani Johnson says the soldier's name and specifics of the accident won't be released until the soldier's family members have been identified.

Fort Carson is home to infantry, armored and helicopter units. It also has an airborne Special Forces group and multiple support units including medical, transportation, engineering, civil affairs and military police.

The post is just outside Colorado Springs.

This article was from The Associated Press

