Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Bergdahl Judge Rejects Motion to Limit Desertion Duration

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, right, arrives with his military lawyer for a legal hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., in July 2016. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, right, arrives with his military lawyer for a legal hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C., in July 2016. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)
Associated Press | 24 Jun 2017

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- A judge has refused to rule that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's capture by the Taliban ended his unauthorized absence, hours after he left his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

Bergdahl's lawyers said they needed a ruling on the duration so they could advise him on how to enter a plea to the desertion charge. Bergdahl was held captive by the Taliban and its allies for five years.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, said in a ruling June 22 that the length of Bergdahl's unauthorized absence should be decided at trial in October. Nance says Bergdahl doesn't need the determination beforehand to make a decision on his plea.

Bergdahl also faces a separate charge of misbehavior before the enemy that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Copyright (2017) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Topics

 Headlines Military Justice Bowe Bergdahl Desertion Taliban Afghanistan
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like