This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Air Force Says Tornado Damaged 2 'Doomsday' 747s

An aircrew from the 1st Airborne Command and Control Squadron board an E-4B "Doomsday" aircraft at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., during a simulated alert mission in January 2010. (US Air Force photo/Lance Cheung)
Stars and Stripes | 24 Jun 2017 | by Tara Copp

A tornado that struck in Omaha, Neb., last week damaged two of the "Doomsday" 747 aircraft that serve as the national command center for the United States in case of a military attack, the Air Force said Friday.

Offutt Air Force Base, home to the nation's four E-4B aircraft, was hit by the tornado June 16. The planes are used by the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State for international visits and maintain vital communications -- including those with the country's nuclear missile silos and nuclear-powered submarines -- in case of an attack.

Ten aircraft, including the two 747s, were damaged by the tornado, said Capt. Mark Graff, an Air Force spokesman. He said the other two 747s were not damaged by the tornado and can still be used as the national airborne operations center.

Of the base's eight RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, seven had minor damage, Graff said. Six of the damaged planes have been returned to flight status, he said.

The tornado was fast-moving, said Col. Pat Ryder, an Air Force spokesman. "They attempted to hangar as many [planes] as they could. Obviously, some were damaged."

Ryder said the primary E-4B -- the one that is always on alert status -- was not affected, and that the Air Force is still assessing the level of damage to the two other 747s. The tornado also damaged buildings and trees on the Nebraska air base.

