Air Force Thunderbird Jet Flips on Runway at Ohio Air Show

DAYTON, Ohio -- Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.

Sgt. Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Dayton says a report was received around 12:30 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top at the Dayton International Airport. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

"The United States Air Force Thunderbirds were conducting a single-ship familiarization flight on Friday, June 23, 2017," said Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek. "Upon landing, there was a mishap at the Dayton International Airport with an F-16D Fighting Falcon at approximately 12:20 p.m."

The F-16, a two-seater aircraft from the Thunderbirds demonstration team, sustained damage, and the pilot and his passenger, a tactical aircraft maintainer with the ground crew, were taken to a local hospital, where they are receiving care and currently in good condition, according to an Air Force official at the Pentagon.

More details will be released following an aircraft investigation and safety investigation board, Stefanek said.

"Our first priority is taking care of our Thunderbird teammates and ensuring future safety" said Lt. Col. Jason Heard, the Thunderbirds commander. "

Our performance this weekend in the Dayton Air Show is to be determined.

Military.com's Oriana Pawlyk contributed to this report.

