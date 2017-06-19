Coast Guard Commissions Second Alaska Cutter

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The Coast Guard's second Sentinel Class fast response cutter will be homeported in Ketchikan.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports Bailey Barco was commissioned during a Wednesday ceremony in Juneau. It will be harbored in Ketchikan alongside the cutter John McCormick which was commissioned in April. Bailey Barco will conduct law enforcement, search and rescue, fisheries and environmental protection and homeland security tasks.

Lt. Frank Reed will lead Bailey Barco's crew as its commanding officer.

The 154-foot vessel is named after Bailey Barco, who was a Gold Lifesaving Medal. His granddaughter Carol Pugh sponsored the cutter.

