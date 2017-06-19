Military News

Coast Guard Commissions Second Alaska Cutter

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco gathers on deck during the vessel's commissioning ceremony in Juneau, Alaska, June 14, 2017. (Coast Guard photo/Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios)
Associated Press | 19 Jun 2017

KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The Coast Guard's second Sentinel Class fast response cutter will be homeported in Ketchikan.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports Bailey Barco was commissioned during a Wednesday ceremony in Juneau. It will be harbored in Ketchikan alongside the cutter John McCormick which was commissioned in April. Bailey Barco will conduct law enforcement, search and rescue, fisheries and environmental protection and homeland security tasks.

Lt. Frank Reed will lead Bailey Barco's crew as its commanding officer.

The 154-foot vessel is named after Bailey Barco, who was a Gold Lifesaving Medal. His granddaughter Carol Pugh sponsored the cutter.

