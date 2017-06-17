Victim of Hawaii Boat Accident Identified as Army Colonel

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- The Army has identified Col. Kirk R. Slaughter, 49, as the soldier who died in a fishing boat accident in Hawaii on Thursday morning.

The Honolulu Police Department is investigating the incident but has released few details about the death, which happened in Waianae Small Boat Harbor in northwest Oahu.

Slaughter was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner, the Army said.

"This appears to be a boating accident with no indications of foul play," the police said in a statement.

Slaughter was the deputy commanding officer of operations at the 9th Mission Support Command and was based at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. He was originally from Lyons, Neb.

Assigned to the 9th MSC for the past year, Slaughter had served in the Army Reserve for over 30 years, the Army said.

Slaughter was on leave and camping at the Pililaau Army Recreation Center, located on Pokai Bay, about 35 miles northwest Waikiki Beach.

A gofundme account has been set up for Slaughter.