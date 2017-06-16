Teen Accepted at All 5 Military Academies

Military News

Air Force Academy graduates wait at the Falcon Station tunnel prior to the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy, Colorado, May 24, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes)
Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn. | 16 Jun 2017 | by Ryan Faircloth

RED WING -- Red Wing's David Howe chose to aim high when he applied to all five U.S. military service academies.

It paid off.

Howe, a 2017 Red Wing High School graduate, gained acceptance into each academy -- the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy -- West Point, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

"Everybody we've talked to said they've never heard of that before," said John Howe, David's father. "It's extremely difficult to get into one."

Applicants must be interviewed and nominated by a senator or representative as part of the admission process.

"He has just demonstrated really good leadership ability, and he's always willing to help other kids that either need help with schooling or just help in general," John Howe said.

David was a three-sport athlete who was consistently one of the top students in his class, John Howe said.

"He graduated with a 4.0 GPA for his high school career," he said. "We've known David has been a special kid."

After careful consideration, David Howe will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, where he will report for duty on June 29.

After college, David will enter the Air Force with the rank of second lieutenant, and will be required to serve a minimum 10-year term of active duty.

His goal, he said, is to eventually become a pilot.

"I'm excited for all of the opportunities," David Howe said.

Red Wing High School Principal Todd Herber said he expects David's academic and athletic background to carry him toward future military success.

"David is one of those quality kids you hope to run into as many times as you can in your career," Herber said.

This article is written by Ryan Faircloth from Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn. and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.

