US Navy Destroyer Collides with Japanese Merchant Ship

Updated 6:57 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

U.S. and Japanese ships raced to help a Navy destroyer that sustained damage and at least one injured crew after colliding with a merchant ship southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.

Navy officials were assessing the damage to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald after the incident. A Japanese television news outlet captured overhead footage of the destroyer which appears to show crush damage to the starboard, or right, side of the ship, including its deckhouse.

In a statement published just after 6 p.m. EST, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson indicated the severity of the incident was still becoming clear.

"As more information is learned, we will be sure to share to it with the Fitzgerald families and when appropriate the public," he said in the message. "Thank you for your well wishes and messages of concern. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Fitzgerald crew and their families."

The Associated Press, citing the Japan Broadcasting Corp., reported seven U.S. sailors were unaccounted for after the collision.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said the officials were still trying to determine the number and extent of injured personnel, but were working with the Japanese Coast Guard to medically evacuate at least one sailor via helicopter, according to a statement posted on its website.

The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday local time. An official familiar with the incident could not confirm which country the merchant vessel hailed from, but characterized it as large and like a container ship.

The Fitzgerald had been conducting routine operations in Sagami Bay, about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, a Pacific Fleet spokesman, Lt. Cmdr. Matt Knight, told Military.com.

The destroyer sustained damage on the right side above and below the waterline, resulting in some flooding, according to 7th Fleet. The vessel was operating under her own power, but with limited propulsion, it said.

Navy officials requested and were receiving assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard, Knight said. The service's cutters Izunami and Kano were assisting, according to 7th Fleet.

The destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), medical assistance and two Navy tugs were also being dispatched to provide assistance, 7th Fleet said. Naval aircraft were also being readied, it said.

An investigation into the incident is planned.

The Fitzgerald is assigned to the 5th Carrier Strike Group, which is led by the carrier Ronald Reagan and operates out of Japan.

-- Hope Hodge Seck can be reached at hope.seck@military.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HopeSeck.

Related content: