Coast Guard Brings 18 Tons of Seized Cocaine to San Diego

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche, prepare to offload approximately 18 tons of cocaine in San Diego on June 15, 2017. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Davonte Marrow/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Associated Press | 16 Jun 2017

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter has brought approximately 18 tons (16.3 metric tons) of seized cocaine to San Diego.

The drugs brought ashore Thursday from the cutter Waesche (WAY-shee) were seized by the crews of eight Coast Guard cutters in the Eastern Pacific from late March through this month.

The Coast Guard says it has been focusing personnel and resources on known drug transit zones in the Pacific during the last two years.

