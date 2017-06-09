Police Identify Veteran Found Dead in VA Parking Lot

Military News

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

The VA medical center in Washington, D.C., is under investigation after a veteran was found dead in his vehicle parked at the facility in May 2017. Washington DC VA Medical Center/Facebook
Stars and Stripes | 9 Jun 2017 | by Nikki Wentling

WASHINGTON -- The man found dead last month in the parking lot of the Washington Veterans Affairs Medical Center was Navy veteran Woodrow C. Reed, according to police.

Reed was 61 and a resident of Alexandria, Va., said Rachel Reid, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Reed's sister found him in his vehicle at the hospital about 8:30 p.m. on May 16. He had been reported missing May 15 when he didn't return from an appointment at the facility, according to The Associated Press.

The veteran was found "slumped over and unconscious," according to a DC police report. A VA medic pronounced the veteran dead before police arrived, according to the report. The VA chief of police and a VA investigator also responded to the scene.

The VA and the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs said they are investigating the circumstances of Reed's death.

A medical examiner is still determining the cause of death. The examiner's office could not be reached by phone Thursday.

