ICBM Intercept Test Worked Against Decoys North Korea Might Use

Missile Defense Agency Director Vice Adm. James Syring said Wednesday that the successful intercept of an intercontinental ballistic missile over the Pacific worked against decoys and showed that the U.S. was ready now to defend the homeland against North Korea.

The interceptor launched from Tuesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California would have destroyed the ICBM-class target sent up from Kwajalein Atoll "if it had been launched from North Korea," Syring said in a phone briefing to the Pentagon.

In a statement, agency said it was the first live-fire test against a simulated ICBM for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) missile program, managed by Boeing Co., and hailed it as an "incredible accomplishment."

Syring pushed back against critics who have charged that the GMD tests thus far have lacked realism since the targets lacked decoys and the interceptor crews knew when and where the target would be launched and possibly even the trajectory.

However, Syring said decoys were used in Tuesday's test and in some previous tests -- contrary to what he said were published reports that GMD was not going up against decoys.

He also said that the interceptor teams working at consoles in Colorado Springs knew where the target would be launched from but only had a launch window of several hours on when the target launch would take place.

Syring said the test showed that the U.S. was "ahead of where we think the threat will go" from North Korea for the next several years.

-- Richard Sisk can be reached at Richard.Sisk@Military.com.