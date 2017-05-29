Military News

Rolling Thunder Ride Draws Thousands to Nation's Capital

Supporters line the street as motorcyclists participate in the 30th anniversary of the Rolling Thunder 'Ride for Freedom' demonstration in Washington on May 28. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Associated Press | 29 May 2017

Thousands of motorcyclists have poured into the nation's capital to honor prisoners of war and service members missing in action.

The 2017 Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom took place Sunday. The annual gathering of motorcycle riders that's been going on since 1988 attracted a multitude of bikers and spectators.

WTOP radio reported that the riders gathered at the north parking lot in the Pentagon before riding across the Arlington Memorial Bridge into D.C. Many riders traveled from across the country to attend the event.

Kimberly Meier told WTOP that she came to D.C. from Louisville, Ky., for the ride. Linda Kuester, a retired nurse who worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs, said she doesn't ride motorcycles but participates in the event to show her support.

