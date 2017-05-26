Military News

Coast Guard Says New Ships Could Be Stationed in Sitka, Alaska

Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Walters watches as a Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter approaches the ANT’s 38-foot aids to navigation boat while underway in Sitka Sound, Alaska, March 3, 2015. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Grant DeVuyst)
Associated Press | 26 May 2017

SITKA, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard has told Alaska city officials that one or two new ships could be stationed in Sitka.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Thursday that Lt. Cmdr. Michael Newell says the Coast Guard is still trying to figure out if it would be feasible to station additional fast response cutters at the city's base.

Newell says there are some concerns about housing the ships and whether the support the cutters will need is in Sitka.

He says each of the new 154-foot (47-meter) vessels would require a 24-person crew as well as 12 to 18 shore-side staff members to assist with maintenance.

The new ships have not been built yet, though. Newell estimates they would be in Sitka around 2022 to 2025.

