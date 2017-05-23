Military News

Navy to Break Ground on Solar Facility at Mississippi Base

Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Manuel Cisneros directs in Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Dell Bull’s C-12 Huron on board Naval Air Station Meridian, Aug. 12, 2016. (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chris Liaghat)
Associated Press | 23 May 2017

MERIDIAN, Miss. — The U.S. Navy has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a solar generation facility at a base in Mississippi.

A Navy statement says the project on Naval Air Station Meridian will be commemorated Thursday afternoon.

The Navy, Tennessee Valley Authority, East Mississippi Electric Power Association and Silicon Ranch Corporation have partnered to develop the facility that will generate up to six megawatts of direct current power.

Silicon Ranch will fund, build, own, operate and maintain the facility that will provide power consumed by the base, as well as TVA and EMEPA customers. It's expected to be complete in 2018 and will feature roughly 51,000 solar panels covering 38 acres.

