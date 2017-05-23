Colorado Highway Named for Blue Angel Pilot Killed in Crash

DURANGO, Colo. — A Blue Angel pilot who died in a crash before a Tennessee air show is being honored in his native Colorado.

Workers put up memorial signs in honor of Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss on Monday along Highway 3 near Durango, his hometown.

Colorado lawmakers passed a resolution earlier this year giving the honorary name to the short highway, which once served as the main access road to the city.

Kuss, an Afghanistan veteran, died while preparing for an air show in June 2016 in Smyrna, outside Nashville.

A Navy investigation found that he lost control of his fighter jet because it was traveling too fast and then failed to recover because it was too low for the maneuver. It also cited pilot fatigue and cloudy weather as contributing factors.

