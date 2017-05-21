Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile in Latest Test, Seoul Says

This May 15 video image shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at what was reportedly a missile test site at an undisclosed location. (KRT via AP Video)
This May 15 video image shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at what was reportedly a missile test site at an undisclosed location. (KRT via AP Video)
Associated Press | 21 May 2017

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea on Sunday fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, in the latest weapons test by a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

The missile was fired from an area near Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometers (310 miles), said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff; additional details were not immediately provided.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a National Security Council meeting at the presidential Blue House to discuss the missile launch, Moon's office said.

The launch comes a week after North Korea successfully tested a new mid-range missile that Pyongyang said could carry a heavy nuclear warhead. Experts said the rocket flew higher and for a longer time than any other missile previously tested by North Korea, and that it could eventually reach targets as far away as Hawaii and Alaska.

Copyright (2017) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Topics

 Headlines Guided Missiles Nuclear Weapons Global Hot Spots North Korea South Korea
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like