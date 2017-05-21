N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile in Latest Test, Seoul Says

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea on Sunday fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, in the latest weapons test by a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

The missile was fired from an area near Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometers (310 miles), said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff; additional details were not immediately provided.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a National Security Council meeting at the presidential Blue House to discuss the missile launch, Moon's office said.

The launch comes a week after North Korea successfully tested a new mid-range missile that Pyongyang said could carry a heavy nuclear warhead. Experts said the rocket flew higher and for a longer time than any other missile previously tested by North Korea, and that it could eventually reach targets as far away as Hawaii and Alaska.