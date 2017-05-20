The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com
Military Plans Flight Intercept Test of Ballistic Missile
The distinctive missile telemetry ship MV Pacific Collector is in port at Aloha Tower, possibly for a key upcoming ballistic missile defense test.
Commission Eyes Converting Military to a Salary System
By year's end, the Department of Defense will assess the pros and cons of converting service members from traditionalbasic pay and tax-freeallowances to a single, civilian-like salary system.
Air Force Sees Unique Challenges in Deploying Stealth Fighters
With initial overseas deployments of both the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-22 Raptor completed, the Air Force has a better understanding of the unique maintenance challenges required by its most advanced stealth fighters.
