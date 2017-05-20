The Most Read Stories This Week on Military.com

Here's a look at the most popular stories this week on Military.com:

Military Plans Flight Intercept Test of Ballistic Missile

The distinctive missile telemetry ship MV Pacific Collector is in port at Aloha Tower, possibly for a key upcoming ballistic missile defense test.

By William Cole, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser | Read more

Commission Eyes Converting Military to a Salary System

By year's end, the Department of Defense will assess the pros and cons of converting service members from traditionalbasic pay and tax-freeallowances to a single, civilian-like salary system.

By Tom Philpott, Military.com | Read more

Air Force Sees Unique Challenges in Deploying Stealth Fighters

With initial overseas deployments of both the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and F-22 Raptor completed, the Air Force has a better understanding of the unique maintenance challenges required by its most advanced stealth fighters.

By Oriana Pawlyk, Military.com | Read more

Most Read in Army

Most Read in Navy

Most Popular in Air Force

Most Read in Marine Corps

Most Read in Technology

Most Read in Gear

Most Read in Business

Most Popular in Entertainment

Most Popular in Spouse

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.