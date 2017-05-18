Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

US-Led Coalition Jets Strike Syrian Government Forces

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon refuels from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 15, 2017. (JORDAN CASTELAN/U.S. AIR FORCE)
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon refuels from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 15, 2017. (JORDAN CASTELAN/U.S. AIR FORCE)
Stars and Stripes | 18 May 2017 | by Tara Copp

WASHINGTON – U.S.-led coalition jets struck a gathering of Syrian government forces deemed a threat to partnered forces on the ground near the Jordanian border, U.S. defense officials confirmed Thursday.

The airstrikes took place Thursday and hit a tank and possibly other targets in southern Syria that appeared to be an advancing Shia militant group that the coalition deemed a threat to its allies on the ground, according to the defense official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. A second defense official said the strike also hit a bulldozer.

"They were building a fighting position" about 55 kilometers from a U.S.-coalition base close to At Tanf, where advisers train members of the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Arab Coalition, the second official said. There were U.S. advisers operating at the base at the time of the airstrikes.

The official said an earlier communication agreement between the United States and Russia in Syria had included ways to avoid mishaps between ground forces, such as establishing a 55-kilometer border around known areas of operation. Either side would then notify the other if their forces would be inside those areas.

"Anyone who goes inside the 55 kilometers or needs to do a strike, we have areas that are set up," the official said. "You let us know through deconfliction channels."

The official said the United States reached out to Russia to notify them that Syrian government forces were within the zone, giving them the opportunity to withdraw. Russia tried multiple times to contact the Syrian forces, the official said.

It was at that point that U.S. and coalition jets escalated their warnings.

"We conducted a show of force. We conducted warning shots. All to no avail," the official said.

RELATED: Air Force Bombed ISIS at Record Level in March, Numbers Show

Related Topics

 Headlines Global Hot Spots Syria Air Strikes
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like