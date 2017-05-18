1985 Air Force Academy Graduate Appointed School's Leader

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Defense Department says a 1985 graduate of the Air Force Academy will be the school's next leader.

The military announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. Jay B. Silveria (sil-VAIR'-ee-uh) will become superintendent, replacing Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, who is retiring.

Silveria will be promoted by one rank, to lieutenant general, to qualify for the job.

He is currently deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command and deputy commander of Central Command's Combined Forces Air Component in southwest Asia.

Silveria is a command pilot who flew combat missions over the Balkans and Iraq. He has flown F-15s, F-35s and other aircraft.

His decorations include the Bronze Star.

Johnson was the first woman to lead the academy and held the job for four years. She is a 1981 graduate of the school.