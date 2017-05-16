Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

US Soldier Killed in Hawaii Training Incident, Another Injured

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY MICHAEL S. DARNELL/STARS AND STRIPES
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY MICHAEL S. DARNELL/STARS AND STRIPES
Stars and Stripes | 16 May 2017 | by Wyatt Olson

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- A 36-year-old soldier assigned to the 25th Infantry Division was killed early Sunday when the tractor-trailer he was riding in overturned on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin are notified, said Master Sgt. Pete Mayes, a spokesman for the division.

A 20-year-old soldier driving the tractor-trailer was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment. His name and the severity of his injuries have not been released.

The men, who were towing heavy machinery, were headed west on Daniel Inouye Highway in Pu'uanahulu, North Kona, according to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department.

The driver "lost control of the vehicle" and then attempted to make a left turn onto Route 190, police said. The tractor-trailer then struck a guardrail on the southbound lane and overturned into a culvert.

The victim was taken to Kona Community Hospital and pronounced dead five hours later, police said. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The department's Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation.

The intersection where the crash took place is about 16 miles west of Pohakuloa Training Area, a 131,000-acre joint-service training range operated by Army Garrison-Hawaii. It hosts about 13,000 trainees a year.

The 25th ID is based out of Schofield Barracks on Oahu.

Related Topics

 Headlines Army Military Bases
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like