Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

USS Ronald Reagan Patrol Delayed by Repair Issue

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits Tokyo Bay en route to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Oct. 1, 2015. (U.S. Navy photo/Nathan Burke)
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) transits Tokyo Bay en route to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Oct. 1, 2015. (U.S. Navy photo/Nathan Burke)
Stars and Stripes | 15 May 2017 | by Erik Slavin

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan -- The USS Ronald Reagan's departure has been delayed due to an unspecified issue aboard the aircraft carrier, Navy officials said Monday.

"While inport Yokosuka and conducting routine pre-underway checks, a material issue was identified that requires repair," said a Navy statement issued Monday. "There is no impact to the safety of the aircraft carrier."

The maintenance issue delays the departure of the carrier, its embarked air wing and multiple accompanying ships comprising the carrier strike group.

"Details are still being coordinated and will be dependent upon the length of the repair," the statement said.

The Ronald Reagan successfully completed sea trials on Friday, Navy officials said. The ship and its air wing also completed carrier landing practice earlier this month at Iwo Jima, which is also known as Iwo To.

The Ronald Reagan Strike Group is embarking on its regularly scheduled patrol at a time of increased tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, as North Korea continues to develop its nuclear weapons program. The San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson strike group's Asia patrol was extended about a month amid a series of North Korean missile launches and speculation that the communist state could soon conduct a nuclear test.

Meanwhile, China has continued developing and militarizing territory in the South China Sea claimed by several of its neighbors. China has also increased patrols near the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Related Video:

Bullet Points: Nimitz-Class Carriers

Related Topics

 Headlines Navy Equipment Aircraft Carriers
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like