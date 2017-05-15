Military News

Coast Guard Intercepts No Cuban Migrants at Sea During April

A group of Cuban migrants are discovered south of Key West, Florida, Sep. 13, 2015. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk interdicted the group of migrants who were later repatriated back to Cuba. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
Associated Press | 15 May 2017

MIAMI — The Coast Guard says no Cuban migrants were intercepted at sea trying to reach the U.S. during April, the first time in seven years that has happened.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that in the past the Coast Guard typically would pick up between 50 and 150 Cuban migrants during a given month. Many made the journey in rickety rafts.

That was when Cubans who reached U.S. shores were generally allowed to stay under the "wet foot, dry foot" policy implemented in 1995. Former President Barack Obama rescinded that policy during the waning days of his administration.

Coast Guard officers say that move clearly has deterred Cubans from trying to reach the U.S. by sea because now they are more likely to be returned to the communist-led island.

