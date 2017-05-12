Soldier Dead, 2 Others Injured in Fort Bragg Vehicle Accident

One soldier was killed and two others were injured Thursday afternoon in a vehicle accident involving a Humvee on Plank Road aboard Fort Bragg.

Fort Bragg spokesman Tom McCollum said one soldier was killed on the scene. One soldier was evacuated by medical helicopter to Womack Army Medical Center before being transported by air to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Another soldier was treated on the scene for minor injuries, McCollum said.

The accident happened around 4:22 p.m., McCollum said.

The three soldiers were in a U.S. Army Special Operations Command Humvee heading west on Plank Road and struck a civilian vehicle transporting cars that was traveling east on Plank Road.

Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt, a spokesman for the command, said Thursday night that it was really early to identify the soldiers' unit. "And it's unfortunate it happened," he said, "and we're investigating what happened."

The soldiers, Bockholt said, were in a unit under Special Operations Command. Their names cannot be released until next of kin is notified.

The truck driver was not injured, McCollum said.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Plank Road and Vass Road, east of Mott Lake.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command, commonly known as CID, is investigating the cause of the accident.