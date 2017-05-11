West Point Cadet Gets 30 Months of Confinement for Drug Conspiracy

WEST POINT -- Christopher Monge, a member of the West Point Class of 2017, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months of confinement in a military prison for conspiring to bring drugs onto the grounds of the military academy.

He also was dismissed from the Army and will forfeit all pay and allowances.

Monge, 22, of Allentown, Pa., was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. He admitted bringing cocaine, oxycodone and Xanax to West Point.

He received a long embrace from his sobbing mother after the military judge, Lt. Col. James Ewing, pronounced the sentence. Ewing deliberated for more than an hour.

Monge said sometimes he bought the drugs in Newburgh. Other times, they were obtained on trips home to Pennsylvania.

Monge is the second of six cadets to face a court martial after drug charges were preferred against them in November.

Tevin Long, a former Army football player, pleaded guilty to drug charges last month and was sentenced to 30 days of confinement. He, too, was booted from the academy.

West Point officials still have not made final decisions on prosecuting the four others charged in November. The four -- Jared Rogers, Jaelen Gadson, Jalen Swett and Joshua Bobo, who was Monge's roommate at one point -- testified for the prosecution during the sentencing phase of Monge's court martial.

Swett said Monge introduced him to oxycodone and showed him how to ingest it through his nose. He also claimed Monge had admitting selling drugs to more than 100 cadets.

Ewing later noted that conflicted with Monge's own, unsworn testimony that he sold to 15 or 20 cadets. One of Monge's lawyers, Gary Meyers, explained he sold multiple times to the 15 or 20 cadets.

Monge expressed regret for what he did during his unsworn testimony.

"It's definitely a humbling experience," he said. "I can't say I'm sorry enough to my parents, or the people who helped me get here."