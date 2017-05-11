Military News

Pentagon Intelligence Chief Warns of Afghan Gains Being Lost

From left, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, DNI Dan Coats, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers, DIA Director Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, and NGA Director Robert Cardillo, testify on Capitol Hill May 11, (AP
Associated Press | 11 May 2017 | by Robert Burns

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon's intelligence chief says the work of U.S. and NATO forces to stabilize Afghanistan is at risk of being squandered.

Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, the Defense Intelligence Agency's director, is telling a Senate panel the U.S. must do "something very different" in Afghanistan or else the Taliban will make new advances on the battlefield. He says the current stalemate in fighting could then tip in the Taliban's favor.

Stewart says he visited Afghanistan six weeks ago to see the situation for himself.

His grim assessment comes as the Trump administration considers sending a few thousand more troops to Afghanistan, mainly to boost training and advising of Afghan forces.

