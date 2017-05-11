Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

Marines: Sharing Nude Photos Can Lead to Involuntary Separation

Marines practice marksmanship at Camp Geiger, N.C., during infantry training Sept. 26, 2013. (Sgt. Tyler Main/U.S. Marine Corps)
Marines practice marksmanship at Camp Geiger, N.C., during infantry training Sept. 26, 2013. (Sgt. Tyler Main/U.S. Marine Corps)
Stars and Stripes | 11 May 2017 | by Michael S. Darnell

WASHINGTON -- In the wake of the nude photo sharing scandal that rocked the military earlier this year, Marines with substantiated cases of improper photo sharing will face mandatory separation proceedings.

An administrative message issued May 9 amended the Marine Corps separation manual -- the set of regulations that address everything from retirement policies to involuntary separation proceedings.

Language that addresses nonconsensual sharing of sexually explicit images was added to regulations that govern other forms of sexual harassment. "The distribution or broadcasting of an intimate image, without consent, if done for personal gain; or with the intent to humiliate, harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the depicted person" is now a violation.

The Marine Corps has had social media guidance for years, but policies were updated after the nude photo scandal was first reported by The War Horse. During a March 14 Senate hearing into the scandal, Gen. Robert Neller, the commandant of the Marine Corps, said the policy would be adjusted to account specifically for improper photo sharing.

"I believe the policy that we revised is focused more on certain behaviors such as the one we are here to discuss today on social media ... to tell all Marines that these types of things are unacceptable," Neller told the Armed Services Committee. "The previous policy said that, but it did not say it quite directly."

This addition to the separation and retirement manual addresses the online behavior of Marines in much clearer terms.

"The online behavior of some individuals, whether they are currently serving Marines, former Marines or others who simply wandered in, have attacked our Marine Corps values, our ethos," Neller said. "Enough is enough."

Related Topics

 Headlines Marine Corps Sexual Harassment Crime in the Military
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like