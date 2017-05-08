West Point Cadet Guilty in Sexual Assault of Classmate

WEST POINT, N.Y. — A U.S. Military Academy cadet has been found of guilty of sexually assaulting a female classmate during field training.

West Point officials say Friday that 20-year-old Cadet Jacob Whisenhunt, of Maxwell, Nebraska, is sentenced to 21 years confinement and dismissal from the U.S. Army.

He was found guilty by a panel of six members of West Point's faculty and staff after a court-martial that began Monday.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that his accuser testified the assault happened after a day of field training last summer at Camp Buckner on West Point's grounds 50 miles (80 kilometers)north of New York City.

Whisenhunt pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was in the class of 2019.

Defense lawyers contended any sexual contact between the two was consensual.