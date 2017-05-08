Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

West Point Cadet Guilty in Sexual Assault of Classmate

3D rendering of gavel, law scales and books on a wooden table
3D rendering of gavel, law scales and books on a wooden table
Associated Press | 8 May 2017

WEST POINT, N.Y. — A U.S. Military Academy cadet has been found of guilty of sexually assaulting a female classmate during field training.

West Point officials say Friday that 20-year-old Cadet Jacob Whisenhunt, of Maxwell, Nebraska, is sentenced to 21 years confinement and dismissal from the U.S. Army.

He was found guilty by a panel of six members of West Point's faculty and staff after a court-martial that began Monday.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that his accuser testified the assault happened after a day of field training last summer at Camp Buckner on West Point's grounds 50 miles (80 kilometers)north of New York City.

Whisenhunt pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was in the class of 2019.

Defense lawyers contended any sexual contact between the two was consensual.

Related Topics

 Army West Point Crime in the Military Sexual Assault
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

>