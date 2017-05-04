Military News

Espionage Trial for Taiwan-Born Navy Officer Set to Begin

In this Dec. 3, 2008, photo released by the U.S. Navy, Lt. Edward Lin, a native of Taiwan, speaks in the U.S. (Sarah Murphy/U.S. Navy via AP)
Associated Press | 4 May 2017

NORFOLK, Va. — A military trial is set to begin for a Taiwan-born Navy officer accused of passing military secrets to China or Taiwan.

Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Turo, a Navy spokeswoman, confirmed on Wednesday the espionage trial in Norfolk will begin Thursday.

Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin is accused of failing to report foreign contacts and passing along secret national defense information. He is being held in a Navy brig in Virginia.

Court documents do not reveal whom Lin is accused of spying for. But officials told The Associated Press last year that the country involved is China or Taiwan, and possibly both.

Civilian defense attorney Larry Younger declined to comment. Lin's sister, Jenny Lin, wrote to members of Congress last year and said the Navy lacks evidence to support the charges.

