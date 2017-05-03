Holloman Air Force Base Investigates Cause of Drone Crash

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Officials at an Air Force base in southern New Mexico say no one was injured after a drone crashed during a training mission.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports the 49th Wing Public Affairs at Holloman Air Force Base says first responders arrived at the Tuesday crash site to assist military and civilian personnel.

Public Affairs spokesman Arlan Ponder says the MQ-9 Reaper had been on its way back to the base when it crashed.

He says an investigation will be done to determine what caused the drone to go down.

The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, remotely piloted aircraft assigned to the base's 9th Attack Squadron. It is deployed against dynamic execution targets and used in intelligence operations.

The aircraft can cost up to $12 million.