Defense Secretary to Address Graduating West Point Cadets This Month

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis arrives to a North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2017. (DoD / U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
Associated Press | 2 May 2017

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be the commencement speaker at West Point's graduation this month.

The U.S. Military Academy said Tuesday that Mattis will speak at the ceremony for the Class of 2017 on Saturday, May 27.

The retired four-star Marine general became the 26th defense secretary on Jan. 20, hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in.

