Veterans to Disclose Experiences at VA Hospital in DC

The American Legion is attempting to expose veterans' health care issues at the Department of Veterans Affairs' flagship hospital in Washington, D.C., following a watchdog report earlier this month that found the facility could have endangered the well-being of patients.

The American Legion, which represents more than 2 million veterans nationwide, will host a town hall-style meeting at D.C.'s VA medical center on May 3. Washington's congressional delegation and VA staff will be there, and the veterans group is asking any veteran who uses VA health care facilities in the city to show up and share their experiences.

Joe Plenzler, director of media relations for the American Legion, said the group became "very concerned" after the VA inspector general released findings April 12 that the hospital was running out of various medical equipment and failing to sterilize storage areas.

"We remain concerned about ongoing issues," Plenzler said. "Why we're having this is so veterans' voices are heard, and to learn their opinions on the quality of care at the DC medical center."

In an unusual move, Inspector General Michael Missal released findings about the hospital before his office finished its investigation. The report stated 18 of 25 sterile storage areas for medical supplies were dirty, and more than $150 million in equipment was unaccounted for because the facility did not have an adequate inventory system.

A lack of medical supplies caused delays in patient surgeries in multiple instances, the report stated.

Missal wrote he had a "lack of confidence" in VA leadership to quickly fix the root cause of the issues.

The day that Missal released the report, VA Secretary David Shulkin relieved the Washington hospital's medical director and named an interim director. Retired Army Col. Lawrence Connell, one of Shulkin's senior advisers, is now temporarily leading the hospital.

Shulkin told reporters two weeks later, on April 26, that Connell has been at the hospital "day and night." He also said he sent a team to establish a new electronic inventory system at the facility that was put in place within 48 hours of the report's release.

In the report, the inspector general's office said it hadn't yet determined whether any veterans had been harmed because of the issues at the facility. The office is continuing its investigation.

Shulkin said he also has a team investigating.

"Patient safety is not at all compromised," he said April 26. "There has not been any patient harm that we are aware of, from this. And we are continuing our investigation as to the actions that will result from the management perspective."

The American Legion's town hall meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, in the auditorium of the Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center at 50 Irving St. NW.