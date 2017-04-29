Military News

US Airstrike Killed 8 Al-Qaida Operatives in Yemen

People inspect a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, on Feb. 16. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
Associated Press | 29 Apr 2017

The Pentagon says a U.S. airstrike in Yemen on Sunday killed eight operatives of the group known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), including a key leader.

A spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said the April 23 airstrike  killed Abu Ahmed Awlaqi (ah-lah'-key), who had led AQAP operations in Shabwa province. Davis said he was a plotter of external attacks and had facilitated the extremist group's transfer of weapons and explosives.

Davis said seven other AQAP operatives were also killed in the airstrike.

The U.S. military in recent months has been conducting what Davis described as a sustained campaign to kill AQAP leaders and other operatives in Yemen.

