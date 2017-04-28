Military News

Air Force Academy's 1st Female Superintendent Stepping down

In this Oct. 3, 2013, file photo, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the Air Force Academy. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
Associated Press | 28 Apr 2017

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The first woman to lead the U.S. Air Force Academy is retiring after almost 4 years.

The school announced Thursday that Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson will step down this year. The date hasn't been announced.

Johnson hasn't disclosed her plans, but she's one of three finalists to become chancellor of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. The Air Force Academy is just outside Colorado Springs.

Johnson is a 1981 graduate of the academy and became superintendent in August 2013. She was the first woman to lead any of the three major military academies — Air Force, Army and Navy.

She was the academy's first female Rhodes scholar and was a varsity basketball player.

Later, she was a command pilot with more than 3,600 hours in different aircraft.

© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

