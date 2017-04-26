Pence to Speak at Submarine Christening in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding for the christening of a submarine named for his home state of Indiana.

Media outlets report that Pence will also be a guest speaker at the event Saturday, which isn't open to the public. Pence was Indiana's governor for one term before being sworn in as vice president in January.

The future USS Indiana is a Virginia-class attack submarine that the Newport News shipyard built in a teaming arrangement with General Dynamics Electric Boat of Groton, Conn. Construction on the boat began in 2012 with 4,000 shipbuilders participating. It's scheduled to be delivered to the Navy later this year.

Shipyard parent Huntington Ingalls Industries will provide a live broadcast to news outlets via satellite, as well as a webcast.