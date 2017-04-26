Military News

Pence to Speak at Submarine Christening in Newport News

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen wave "aloha" as they prepare for their journey home to Washington D.C. at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 24, 2017. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Senior Airman Michael Reeves Jr.)
Associated Press | 26 Apr 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding for the christening of a submarine named for his home state of Indiana.

Media outlets report that Pence will also be a guest speaker at the event Saturday, which isn't open to the public. Pence was Indiana's governor for one term before being sworn in as vice president in January.

The future USS Indiana is a Virginia-class attack submarine that the Newport News shipyard built in a teaming arrangement with General Dynamics Electric Boat of Groton, Conn. Construction on the boat began in 2012 with 4,000 shipbuilders participating. It's scheduled to be delivered to the Navy later this year.

Shipyard parent Huntington Ingalls Industries will provide a live broadcast to news outlets via satellite, as well as a webcast.

