USS Vella Gulf Leaves Norfolk for Deployment
NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy ship has left Norfolk for a seven-month deployment.
Local news media outlets report that roughly 350 sailors on board the USS Vella Gulf left Sunday morning from Naval Station Norfolk. WAVY-TV reports that the ship is expected to return in November.
The guided-missile cruiser is expected to head Mediterranean Sea and Persian Gulf.
The ship last deployed in March 2014.
|
Related Topics
|Navy Navy Ships Equipment
© Copyright 2017 Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.