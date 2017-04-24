Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

USS Vella Gulf Leaves Norfolk for Deployment

The guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) underway conducting task force exercises in the Atlantic, Feb. 8, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo/Ensign Chelsea Heard)
The guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) underway conducting task force exercises in the Atlantic, Feb. 8, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo/Ensign Chelsea Heard)
Associated Press | 24 Apr 2017

NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy ship has left Norfolk for a seven-month deployment.

Local news media outlets report that roughly 350 sailors on board the USS Vella Gulf left Sunday morning from Naval Station Norfolk. WAVY-TV reports that the ship is expected to return in November.

The guided-missile cruiser is expected to head Mediterranean Sea and Persian Gulf.

The ship last deployed in March 2014.

Related Topics

 Navy Navy Ships Equipment
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

>