Colorado Closer to Allowing Medical Pot for PTSD

DENVER — Colorado is closer to becoming at least the 15th state to allow medical pot for post-traumatic stress.

The state House on Thursday approved a bill adding PTSD to the list of qualifying conditions for medical pot.

Though marijuana is legal for all adults in Colorado, people under 21 still need a doctor's recommendation to get the drug. And veterans receiving federal benefits need a doctor's recommendation in order to use pot without risking some benefits.

The sponsor of the Colorado bill called Thursday - the 4/20 marijuana holiday - an "appropriate day" to pass the bill. It has already passed the Senate.