Trump to Keynote US Coast Guard Academy Graduates on May 17

Members of the graduating class of 2015 U.S. Coast Guard Academy throw their hats in the air near the end of their ceremony in New London, Conn., May 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Associated Press | 20 Apr 2017

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address to graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy next month.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced Trump's participation in the May 17 ceremony in New London, Connecticut, on Wednesday.

Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at one of the U.S. military service academies.

It will be Trump's second time addressing graduates during commencement season this year.

He's scheduled to deliver the keynote address at graduation exercises at Virginia's Liberty University on May 13.

