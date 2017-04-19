Military News

Most Popular Military News

Contributor

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes, which got its start as a newspaper for Union troops during the Civil War, and has been published continuously since 1942 in Europe and 1945 in the Pacific. Stripes reporters have been in the field with American soldiers, sailors and airmen in World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Bosnia and Kosovo, and are now on assignment in the Middle East.

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Blog

More Military Headlines

Air Force Dismisses Claim Fighter Jets Killed Toddler's Pony

An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 494th Fighter Squadron during take-off at RAF Lakenheath, England, March 29, 2017. (WILLIAM HOWARD/STARS AND STRIPES)
An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 494th Fighter Squadron during take-off at RAF Lakenheath, England, March 29, 2017. (WILLIAM HOWARD/STARS AND STRIPES)
Stars and Stripes | 19 Apr 2017 | by William Howard

Naomi Brown told local news outlets that her 3-year-old daughter was left traumatized by last week's incident, which made headlines in one of Britain's top-selling tabloids, the Daily Mail.

"The horses were galloping around fine at 12:30 p.m., at about 3:30 p.m. the low-flying planes were spotted in the area and at about 4:30 p.m. our pony was found in a very bad state," Brown told the newspaper.

Brown said an emergency vet was called in, but that it was too late and the animal had "twisted his gut and died before the vet could arrive."

The U.S. Air Force said Tuesday that two F-15 Eagles were flying in the Cornwall region but couldn't have flown low enough to startle any animals.

"These aircraft were flying in accordance with the rules and limitations of the UK Low Flying System and would have been no less than 500 feet above the ground," the Air Force said in a statement.

The incident has been referred to the U.K. Defense Ministry office that handles public complaints about low-flying aircraft.

The Air Force said it would cooperate with any formal investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

 Headlines Air Force United Kingdom Equipment Fighter Aircraft
© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

>