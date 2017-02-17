White House Denies Plan to Mobilize Guard to Detain Immigrants

Updated 11:44 a.m. Eastern

The Trump administration on Friday rejected a report of a plan to mobilize up to 100,000 National Guard troops to detain unauthorized immigrants.

The Associated Press reported a draft memo was under consideration indicating "millions" of immigrants would be affected in 11 states, not necessarily near the Mexico border.

"That is 100 percent not true," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, according to a pool report. "It is irresponsible to be saying this."

He said, "There is no effort at all to round up, to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants. I wish you guys had asked before you tweeted," he added.

A reporter for The Associated Press said the organization repeatedly asked the White House for comment prior to publishing the story.

"I don't know what could potentially be out there, but I know that there is no effort to do what is potentially suggested," Spicer said. "It is not a White House document."

The AP reported the 11-page memo dated Jan. 25 was written by John Kelly, secretary of the Homeland Security Department and a former Marine Corps general, to the then-acting heads of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A spokesman for the Homeland Security Department said the news report was "incorrect."

"It's incorrect," David Lapan, a spokesman for the department, said in an email. "The Department is not considering mobilizing the National Guard for immigration enforcement."

In a follow-up email, Lapan also said Kelly didn't author any memo outlining such a plan.

Spokesmen for the Army National Guard and Air National Guard said they weren't aware of the proposal.

The U.S. military has roughly 441,000 members of the Guard, including 335,000 in the Army National Guard and 106,000 Air National Guard, according to Pentagon budget documents from fiscal 2017, which began Oct. 1.

The Guardsmen are part of an overall military force of about 2 million troops across the active and reserve components.

An estimated 11 million people live in the U.S. without authorization, according to the AP.

-- Hope Hodge Seck, Richard Sisk and Oriana Pawlyk contributed to this report.

-- Brendan McGarry can be reached at brendan.mcgarry@military.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Brendan_McGarry.