Report Cites Increased Chinese, Russian Military Activity

LONDON — An annual report on military power throughout the world cites Chinese and Russian activity as rising threats to Western powers.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies report, released Tuesday, said analysts have noted "real and important" increases in Chinese military activity in the air, at sea, and in missile forces.

It said Chinese weapons systems are becoming more sophisticated and advanced.

The report says a resurgent Russia has placed "the exercise of military power and even the importance of nuclear weapons" at a centerpiece of its power, provoking the need for a strong NATO response.

It also says Britain has fallen below the 2 percent defense spending target set for NATO countries, a charge rejected by British officials and some other analysts.

Related Video: