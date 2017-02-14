Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Report Cites Increased Chinese, Russian Military Activity

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, officers and soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy hold a welcome ceremony as a Russian naval ship arrives in port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong
Associated Press | Feb 14, 2017

LONDON — An annual report on military power throughout the world cites Chinese and Russian activity as rising threats to Western powers.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies report, released Tuesday, said analysts have noted "real and important" increases in Chinese military activity in the air, at sea, and in missile forces.

It said Chinese weapons systems are becoming more sophisticated and advanced.

The report says a resurgent Russia has placed "the exercise of military power and even the importance of nuclear weapons" at a centerpiece of its power, provoking the need for a strong NATO response.

It also says Britain has fallen below the 2 percent defense spending target set for NATO countries, a charge rejected by British officials and some other analysts.

Related Video:

Two Minute Brief: US - Russia Relations

Related Topics

 Headlines Global Hot Spots Russia People's Republic of China
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage