Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Iraqi Forces Build Up Around Mosul Ahead of Expected Push

In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 photo, a U.S. soldier, left, prepares to launch a drone in a joint base with Iraqi army on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 photo, a U.S. soldier, left, prepares to launch a drone in a joint base with Iraqi army on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
Associated Press | Feb 14, 2017 | by Balint Szlanko

HAMDANIYAH, Iraq — The Iraqi army says it's moving units south and west of Mosul ahead of an expected push to retake the city's western half from the Islamic State group in the final, decisive battle for the city.

Brig. Walid Khalifa, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Army 9th Division, said on Tuesday that his forces have been moving into place over the past two days.

Mosul's east was declared "fully liberated" in January — over three months since the Iraqi forces' operation to retake the city had started

At the start, Iraqi forces experienced swift gains but slow and grueling urban combat followed before all of eastern Mosul was liberated. The fight for the west — a densely populated urban area — is likely going to be more difficult.

Related Topics

 Headlines Iraq Global Hot Spots Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage