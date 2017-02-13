Navy's New USS Tulsa Combat Ship Is Christened in Alabama

Military News

Kathryn L. Taylor, former mayor of Tulsa, Okla., sponsor of the future littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), etches her initials into the ship's keel plate during a keel laying ceremony Jan. 11, 2016 in Mobile, Ala. (U.S. Navy photo/David Stoltz)
Associated Press | Feb 13, 2017

MOBILE, Ala. — The U.S. Navy's new littoral class combat ship the USS Tulsa has been christened.

Former Tulsa mayor and ship sponsor Kathy Taylor joined current Mayor G.T. Bynum and other Tulsans in christening the ship on Saturday at Austal USA's facilities in Mobile, Alabama. It was Taylor who broke a bottle of champagne on the hull of the warship.

The Tulsa is expected to be launched next month, and commissioned in 2018.

To ship will be used to transport assault teams overseas, provide a flight deck and hangar for helicopters and a ramp to launch boats, small submarines and other vehicles.

