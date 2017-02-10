Military News

Ohio Congressman Becomes Brigadier General in National Guard

FILE -- Rep. Steve Stivers makes a point as the panel prepares a bill to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Associated Press | Feb 10, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A congressman who serves as a colonel in the Ohio Army National Guard is being promoted to brigadier general.

U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers' Friday promotion comes after a more than 30-year career in the National Guard. Officials say Stivers is one of the highest-ranking National Guard members to simultaneously serve as a member of Congress

The Republican from Columbus serves Ohio's 15th Congressional District, representing residents of a dozen counties in southern and central Ohio.

The National Guard says he served the United States overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Djibouti. Stivers was awarded the Bronze Star for leadership throughout the deployment.

© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

