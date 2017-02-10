Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Army Drone That Vanished on Arizona Flight Found in Colorado

In this Sept. 8, 2005 file photo, Army Sgt Joshua Clark, left, and maintenance instructor Richard Peebles catch a Shadow 200, an unmanned aerial vehicle as it touches down after a test flight at Fort Huachuca. (A. E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
In this Sept. 8, 2005 file photo, Army Sgt Joshua Clark, left, and maintenance instructor Richard Peebles catch a Shadow 200, an unmanned aerial vehicle as it touches down after a test flight at Fort Huachuca. (A. E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
Associated Press | Feb 10, 2017

DENVER — An Army drone that disappeared on a training flight in southern Arizona has been found about 600 miles away in Colorado, and the military is trying to figure out how it got there.

Officials at Fort Huachuca (wah-CHU'-kuh), Arizona, say a hiker found the $1.5 million Shadow drone stuck in a tree in the mountains west of Denver Thursday. It was missing a wing.

Soldiers lost contact with the drone at Fort Huachuca nine days earlier. A search failed to find it, and the Army concluded it probably crashed and disintegrated in the area.

Officials say the 450-pound drone has a 20-foot wingspan and can fly for eight or nine hours.

Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state had gone to the Arizona post to train with the aircraft.

Related Topics

 Headlines Army Drones Equipment Military Bases
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage