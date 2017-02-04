Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Trump's Nominee for Army Secretary Withdraws His Name

Vincent Viola speaks at a press conference in Sunrise, Fla., in Sept. 2013. He has decided against becoming President Trump's new Secretary of the Army. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
Vincent Viola speaks at a press conference in Sunrise, Fla., in Sept. 2013. He has decided against becoming President Trump's new Secretary of the Army. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)
Associated Press | Feb 04, 2017 | by Julie Pace

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's nominee for Army secretary, businessman Vincent Viola, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the post.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was disappointed but understood and respected Viola's decision, a Pentagon statement said. Mattis will recommend to Trump another candidate soon, the statement said.

A Trump administration official confirmed Friday night that Viola had withdrawn. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

The Military Times reported that Viola said in a statement he was "deeply honored" to be nominated but cited his inability to successfully navigate the confirmation process and Defense Department rules concerning family businesses.

Viola was the founder of several businesses, including the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial. He also owns the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and is a past chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

A 1977 West Point graduate, Viola trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. In 2003, he founded and helped fund the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point.

Copyright (2017) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related Video:

Related Topics

 Headlines Donald Trump Army Department of Defense West Point Army Rangers War on Terrorism
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage