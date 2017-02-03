Navy Taking Ownership of Future USS Peralta

BATH, Maine — The future USS Peralta is becoming property of the U.S. Navy.

The paperwork is being completed Friday to transfer ownership of the guided-missile destroyer from Bath Iron Works, which built the ship.

The Peralta is the first of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to be built at Bath Iron Works since the Navy ended the program, and then restarted it in 2010. The 65th destroyer in the class will incorporate upgraded radar and missiles for ballistic missile defense.

The change in ownership doesn't mean the ship is leaving right away. The ship will remain docked at the shipyard in coming weeks before sailing off to be commissioned this summer in San Diego, where the warship will be homeported.