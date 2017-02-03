Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

Navy Taking Ownership of Future USS Peralta

This Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, photo provided by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shows the future USS Rafael Peralta at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. (Courtesy of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works via AP)
This Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, photo provided by General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shows the future USS Rafael Peralta at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. (Courtesy of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works via AP)
Associated Press | Feb 03, 2017

BATH, Maine — The future USS Peralta is becoming property of the U.S. Navy.

The paperwork is being completed Friday to transfer ownership of the guided-missile destroyer from Bath Iron Works, which built the ship.

The Peralta is the first of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to be built at Bath Iron Works since the Navy ended the program, and then restarted it in 2010. The 65th destroyer in the class will incorporate upgraded radar and missiles for ballistic missile defense.

The change in ownership doesn't mean the ship is leaving right away. The ship will remain docked at the shipyard in coming weeks before sailing off to be commissioned this summer in San Diego, where the warship will be homeported.

Related Topics

 Navy Destroyers Equipment
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage