$1.5 Million Drone Lost During Training Mission at Fort Huachuca

Authorities are searching for a $1.5 million drone that was lost Tuesday during a training mission at Fort Huachuca.

The Shadow RQ-7Bv2 unmanned aircraft was launched from Hubbard Landing Zone on the fort's east range and lost connection with the ground station, according to a news release Thursday.

"We're exhausting all efforts to recover the Shadow UAS and appreciate all the support we've received from Fort Huachuca experts and the surrounding community agencies," said Lt. Col. Fredrick O. Williams, a 7th Infantry Division spokesman.

"The cause of the incident is still under investigation," Williams said.

Search efforts continue and officials are asking the public to report any information they may have about the missing aircraft by calling the fort's Installation Operations Center at 520-533-2291 or military police at 520-533-3000.

Officials believe the drone disintegrated when it crashed somewhere in the local area.

The aircraft was part of a training mission that was conducted by the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, said officials.

The drone has an endurance of about nine hours and can fly a distance of about 77 miles. It weighs 450 pounds and has a wingspan of 20 feet, said officials.