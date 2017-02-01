Air Force 1 Killed, 1 Injured in New Mexico Training

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say one person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico.

Base officials say in a statement that the Tuesday night accident involved members of a ground-control party struck as two F-16 Fighting Falcon jets used unspecified air-to-ground munitions at the Red Rio Range, located within the White Sands Missile Range complex near Holloman.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time, according to the statement. Both affected ground personnel were medically evacuated to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead at approximately 9 p.m. The other was released after being treated.

The statement says the two F-16s are based at Holloman but belong to the 54th Fighter Group, headquartered at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

Identities were not immediately released, and officials say the incident is under investigation.

