Military News

Most Popular Military News

More Military Headlines

German Troops, Tanks on Way to Lithuania for NATO Mission

Military vehicles are being loaded on a transport train in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Military vehicles are being loaded on a transport train in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Associated Press | Jan 31, 2017

BERLIN  — German troops and tanks are en route to central Lithuania as part of NATO's move to enhance its presence in the alliance's easternmost countries as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

The German military said Tuesday that 36 vehicles, including Boxer armored fighting vehicles, were being loaded on a train in Bavaria for the trip to Rukla.

Germany will be leading the NATO battlegroup in Lithuania. Its contingent also consists of some 450 troops and other equipment, including Leopard 2 main battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

The complete unit will consist of more than 1,000 soldiers, including troops from the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Luxembourg.

Battlegroups led by the U.S., Canada and Britain are also being stationed in Poland, Latvia and Estonia respectively as part of NATO's mission.

Related Topics

 Headlines Global Hot Spots Lithuania Germany NATO
© Copyright 2017  Associated Press . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Military News App by Military.com

Download the new Military.com News App for Android on Google Play or for Apple devices on iTunes!

You May Also Like

© 2017 Military Advantage