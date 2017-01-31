Military News

This article is provided courtesy of Stars and Stripes

Stars and Stripes has one of the widest distribution ranges of any newspaper in the world. Between the Pacific and European editions, Stars and Stripes services over 50 countries where there are bases, posts, service members, ships, or embassies.

Stars and Stripes Website

Four Soldiers Injured in Fort Campbell Helicopter Crash

UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, hover over a Jalalabad Airfield landing zone in eastern Afghanistan, Sept. 16, 2015. (U.S Army Photo)
Stars and Stripes | Jan 31, 2017 | by Corey Dickstein

WASHINGTON – Four soldiers at Fort Campbell were injured in a helicopter crash late Tuesday morning during training at the Kentucky Army post, according to an Army statement.

Three of the soldiers were airlifted to a local hospital and the fourth was taken to a separate hospital for treatment following the incident at about 11 a.m., according to hospital and Army officials. The incident involved a 101st Airborne Division UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

An official at Fort Campbell reached by phone Tuesday declined to provide additional information about the mishap that the statement described as "a training incident." More details were expected to be released later Tuesday, the official said.

It was unclear what kind of injuries the soldiers suffered or what condition they were in. The Fort Campbell statement said those details were not immediately available.

Tavia Smith, a spokeswoman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said three soldiers remained in the hospital after they were evacuated from the crash site by medical helicopters. The fourth soldier was taken to another area hospital.

The Army said it had begun an investigation into the incident.

Last month, two soldiers were killed when an Army National Guard AH-64 Apache crashed into Galveston Bay in Texas. An investigation into that incident was ongoing, according to the Army.

© Copyright 2017  Stars and Stripes . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

